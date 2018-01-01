Child to Family Connection

November 12 at The Heights Baptist Church, Richardson

The Child to Family Connection is an incredible opportunity to hear the stories of more than 20 children, right here in our community, waiting to be adopted from foster care. Unlike traditional “match events”, the children are not present. Instead, children are represented with portraits, videos and display tables representing their unique personality, interests and dreams. Children’s adoption caseworkers and CASA volunteers are also present to share, firsthand, about each child.

This event is free to attend. RSVP/tickets are required for all guests. Dinner is provided for all attendees. No childcare is provided, and no children may attend. Please use the orange button below to register. A panel of speakers, including adoptive parents and adult adoptees, will present during dinner. Following the presentation, the child display and exhibit area will open and an information meeting about adopting from foster care will take place for unlicensed families.

This event is hosted by Embrace’s Second Story ministry. The Second Story is a group of churches from Collin County coming together to impact the lives of children in foster care and find homes for the many children in our community waiting for adoption.